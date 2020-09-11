About a quarter of the trash Accra generates is not collected. It ends up an eyesore, littered through the streets, in drains, on the beaches, or is burned by residents.

The city's sanitation issues have been linked to annual flooding and have had health and economic consequences.

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah said the government's promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by 2020 is 85% complete.

According to her, the days where the capital city was engulfed with filth were overdue to massive work done by the Ministry in collaboration with waste management companies.

"Accra is 85% clean; now you don’t see heaps of refuse on the street because we have provided bins across the capital," she said.

Accra waste

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 24, 2017, declared his intention to make Accra the cleanest city on the continent, by the end of his first term in office.

Although some citizens have cast doubt over achieving such a promise, Pulse.com.gh visited some parts of Accra and found that indeed, the government's intention is on course to achieve its promise to make Accra clean.

The team visited the Kaneshie market, Adabraka, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Agbogbloshie where waste that sits in open drains or piles on streets has all been cleared.

Pulse Ghana wants to take this opportunity to congratulate the government for keeping the city clean compared to days when waste is heaped on the streets and markets.

Watch the video below: