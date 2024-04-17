Report reveals 850,000 Ghanaians pushed into poverty by gov't debt and market closures

Conducted in October 2023, the research unveiled the aftermath of Ghana's gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Despite this recovery, a significant portion of the population found themselves vulnerable to inflationary pressures, resulting in a significant rise in the cost of living.

The economic landscape was further strained by the depreciation of the cedi, triggered by high government debt and global disruptions to the supply chain due to conflicts like the war in Ukraine. Given Ghana's heavy reliance on imports, these factors collectively fueled inflationary pressures, pushing nearly 850,000 individuals into poverty due to escalating prices.

By October 2023, the inflation rate had soared to an average of 35 percent. Particularly hard-hit were essential items like food, non-alcoholic beverages, health services, housing, water, electricity, transport, and education.

The report highlighted that informal workers bore the brunt of this cost-of-living crisis, constituting 89 percent of the national workforce, with 83 percent in Accra alone.