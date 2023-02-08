Rev. Kusi Boateng asks court to jail Ablakwa to ‘serve as deterrent to others’

When the court bailiff approached the lawmaker at the forecourt of Accra-based Metro TV on Friday, February 3 to serve him with the writ, Ablakwa claimed that he was on his way to parliament and so it was out of place for the bailiff to serve him.

The bailiff however insistent on serving the MP and tried to place the writ in his car, but it fell on the ground. A video which was uploaded to social media shows Ablakwa kicking the court order on the floor as the bailiff walked away.

According to Reverend Kusi Boateng, the MP’s conduct amounts to contempt of the court and thus he must be committed to prison.

“I am informed by my Counsel and verily believe same to be true that this Honourable Court has the power to commit the Respondent to prison for his conduct to protect the whole administration of justice and serve as a deterrent to other persons,” the man of God said in the contempt motion.

He went on further to allege that Ablakwa’s claim that he was on his way to parliament was false and a way of avoiding being served with the court order.

“When the Bailiff of this Honourable Court reminded the Respondent that Parliament was in recess, the Respondent then claimed that he was on his way to a meeting of one of the committees of Parliament, an allegation which has since turned out to be a falsehood told by the Respondent merely to evade service of the court processes on him.

“The Respondent could not have invoked on the 3rd of February 2023 because the Parliament of Ghana was on recess at that time.”

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is investigating conflict of interest claims against Reverend Kusi Boateng.

Ablakwa petitioned the commission on Monday, January 16 to probe a GH₵‎2.6 million paid to JNS Talent – a company which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya.