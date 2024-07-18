Revoke the honorary doctorate degree on Akufo-Addo - NDC Volta Youth to UHAS

"The Volta Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is totally disappointed by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)’s proposal to confer an honorary doctorate degree upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We demand the Vice Chancellor and the University Council cease all actions toward this undeserved conferment immediately.

Should our warning go unheeded, we will be compelled to explore all lawful and democratic means to ensure our voices are heard, including organising massive and sustained demonstrations against the management until they are removed from our land.”

They argue that the President’s policies have undermined the region's welfare and development, making him unworthy of the proposed honorary degree.

Pulse Ghana

The group also refuted claims by UHAS that the New Patriotic Party secured funding for the China Phase II project, stating that it was established by the Mills-Mahama-led NDC administration.

“It is infuriating and unacceptable that UHAS would even consider honouring a leader whose policies and actions have profoundly undermined the welfare and development of the Volta region and the nation. UHAS was established from scratch by the Mills-Mahama-led NDC administration, who provided the vision, resources, and initial development, making UHAS what it is today."