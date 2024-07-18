RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Revoke the honorary doctorate degree on Akufo-Addo - NDC Volta Youth to UHAS

Evans Annang

The Volta Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced its disappointment over the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) decision to confer an honorary doctorate degree on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In a statement, the group called on UHAS to cancel this conferment, urging the Vice-Chancellor to retract what they consider an “unmeritorious and undeserving honour”.

Recommended articles

"The Volta Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is totally disappointed by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)’s proposal to confer an honorary doctorate degree upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We demand the Vice Chancellor and the University Council cease all actions toward this undeserved conferment immediately.

Should our warning go unheeded, we will be compelled to explore all lawful and democratic means to ensure our voices are heard, including organising massive and sustained demonstrations against the management until they are removed from our land.”

They argue that the President’s policies have undermined the region's welfare and development, making him unworthy of the proposed honorary degree.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The group also refuted claims by UHAS that the New Patriotic Party secured funding for the China Phase II project, stating that it was established by the Mills-Mahama-led NDC administration.

“It is infuriating and unacceptable that UHAS would even consider honouring a leader whose policies and actions have profoundly undermined the welfare and development of the Volta region and the nation. UHAS was established from scratch by the Mills-Mahama-led NDC administration, who provided the vision, resources, and initial development, making UHAS what it is today."

The Youth Wing challenged the current administration to show any significant contributions they have made to UHAS since President Akufo-Addo took office.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

John Mahama

Mahama condemns 'disgraceful and shadowy journalism' by some media houses

Organised labour strike

Organised labour declares strike over NPRA's approval of SSNIT hotels

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus

Police invite A-Plus to assist investigations into the Ahmed Suale case