Sacrifice Independence Day celebration funds to buy vaccines for children – Mahama

Mr. Mahama expressed his worry over the news of vaccine shortage while speaking during an interaction with party delegates in Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta region, on Saturday.

”Today I was very sad when I was reading in the media and it said that for the very first time in the 4th Republic, since 1992, today we are short of some childhood vaccines.”

“For the first time in our history, I mean the elderly can’t get their bond, children can’t get their vaccinations and then I was coming from Ho, Aɖaklu, they are cleaning the place, they brought military vehicles and are coming to land at the Ho-Airport to celebrate Independence Day.”

“Independence day for who,” He quizzed.

“That money they are using to celebrate Independence Day could have been used to buy vaccines for our children,”

He further stated that the shortage of vaccines for polio and measles means the country is headed for a disastrous experience should there be an outbreak.

