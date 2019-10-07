Dr Paul Kwame Butakor is a lecturer at the University of Ghana, one of the top public universities in the West African region.

He is at the College of Education and has been captured in BBC Africa Eye’s undercover work in West African Universities.

Following a series of allegations of sexual harassment at the universities from senior lecturers, journalists posed as students for this investigative piece.

The investigative journalists spoke to several female students at the University of Ghana, leading them to Dr Paul Kwame Butakor. Posing as a final year student who was interested in doing a Master’s Degree, she met with Dr Butakor.

On her second time of the meeting, Dr Kwame Butakor had already started commenting on her body.

“You look mmmgba! How many guys have told you, you’re beautiful today?

The lecturer repeatedly asked if he could become her ‘side guy’ explaining the concept to her as a second boyfriend.

“Let me be your side boy, side guy. Men have side chicks,” he continued.

“Maybe you’ll be my side and I will also be your side. Because I’m married. My wife is not in the country though.”

BBC Africa Eye investigation on Sex For Grades

Dr Paul Kwame Butakor offered a National Service work placement in his department even though the deadline for applications had passed.

He further promised to not be a distraction to the prospective student but rather contribute to her career to become a better person.

“No distractions, your focus should be on your career,” Kwame said.

“Then the side will see how best he can also contribute to your career and make you become a better person.

“Let me be your side, your side guy OK? Seriously I will not give you trouble, I will not give you trouble. I will not be a distraction to your life. Let me be your side guy.”

Dr Butako told the BBC he denies any amorous behaviour with the reporter or any student claiming he follows all university sexual harassment and misconduct rules. He explained he had no intention of dating her or of circumventing university process to secure placement for her in return for sex.

The University of Ghana says it considers the allegations of misconduct levelled against Dr Paul Kwame Butako to be extremely disturbing. UG says it has a pro-active policy on sexual harassment and is committed to rooting out the problem.

