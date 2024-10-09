Soldiers to team up with small-scale miners to fight galamsey - Information Minister

Abubakar stressed that “river bodies and forest reserves remain red zones” where mining activities are strictly prohibited, reiterating the government’s determination to halt the environmental damage caused by galamsey. The minister’s statement reflects the increasing urgency to protect Ghana’s natural resources from the destructive impact of illegal mining, which has severely polluted the country’s water bodies.

The announcement comes at a time when various groups, particularly Organised Labour, have intensified calls for the repeal of LI 2462, a legislative instrument that permits gold prospecting in forest reserves. Organised Labour has also demanded a complete ban on mining activities along river bodies, arguing that the government's current measures are inadequate in addressing the environmental crisis.

Due to the government’s failure to meet these demands, Organised Labour has declared an indefinite strike, effective from Thursday, 10 October. This action marks a significant development in the ongoing campaign for stronger regulations against illegal mining and its detrimental effects on the environment.

In solidarity with the strike, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey has urged citizens to wear red armbands as a form of protest, pushing for more decisive government action against the galamsey threat.

Operation Halt, initially launched to combat illegal mining activities in protected areas, is now being reinforced as part of the government’s broader strategy to curb galamsey. However, the growing pressure from labour unions and civil society organisations underscores increasing dissatisfaction with the current efforts, as the environmental and social costs of illegal mining continue to rise.

In the days ahead, the government faces the challenge of balancing its fight against illegal mining with the mounting demands for stricter policies from both Organised Labour and environmental activists.