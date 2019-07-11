The coveted NSMQ trophy is being contested for by three male schools, namely St. Peter's SHS (PERSCO), Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon and St. Augustine's College.

St. Augustine's College popularly known as AUGUSCO pulled a stunning performance at the finals.

The school won the contest with 39 points beating their contenders, St Peter's SHS (PERSCO), with 25 points and Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon recording 34 points.

It was a fierce battle between PRESEC and AUGUSCO during the contest in the fourth and final round.

The school was fired up to add a second to the trophy they last won in 2007. They flaunted their strength over the two challengers and finished the contest.

The National Science and Maths Quiz is delineated to promote the study of science and mathematics.

The National Science and Maths Quiz has been a remarkable event competition that sought to bring to senior high school students in Ghana a unique nostalgic feeling.