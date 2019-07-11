A key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.
Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Cristiano Ronaldo of the contest while others brag to the Lionel Messi.
The contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests.
Currently, three schools namely St Peters Senior High School, PRESEC, Legon and St Augustine's College have qualified to the grand finale of the 2019 NSMQ.
The schools competing in the grand finale are all boys.
Pulse Ghana takes a look at all the winners of the NSMQ since 1994.
1994 – Prempeh College
1995 – PRESEC
1996 – Prempeh College
1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
1998 – Achimota School
1999 – Mfantsipim School
2000 – St Peter's Senior High School
2001 – Pope John Senior High School
2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School
2003 – PRESEC
2004 – Achimota School
2005 – St Peter's Senior High School
2006 – PRESEC
2007 – St Augustine's College
2008 – PRESEC
2009 – PRESEC
2010 no competition was held
2011 no competition was held
2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School
2013 – St Thomas Aquinas
2014 – Mfantsipim School
2015 – Prempeh College
2016 – Adisadel College
2017 – Prempeh College
2018 – St Peter's Senior High School
2019 - St. Augustine's College