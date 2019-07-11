A key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Current and old students of the various schools will seize every opportunity to let you know they are the Cristiano Ronaldo of the contest while others brag to the Lionel Messi.

The contestants look forward to winning so they can beat their chests.

Currently, three schools namely St Peters Senior High School, PRESEC, Legon and St Augustine's College have qualified to the grand finale of the 2019 NSMQ.

The schools competing in the grand finale are all boys.

Pulse Ghana takes a look at all the winners of the NSMQ since 1994.

1994 – Prempeh College

1995 – PRESEC

1996 – Prempeh College

1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

1998 – Achimota School

1999 – Mfantsipim School

2000 – St Peter's Senior High School

2001 – Pope John Senior High School

2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School

2003 – PRESEC

2004 – Achimota School

2005 – St Peter's Senior High School

2006 – PRESEC

2007 – St Augustine's College

2008 – PRESEC

2009 – PRESEC

2010 no competition was held

2011 no competition was held

2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School

2013 – St Thomas Aquinas

2014 – Mfantsipim School

2015 – Prempeh College

2016 – Adisadel College

2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter's Senior High School

2019 - St. Augustine's College