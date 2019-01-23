Bonfeh, who is popularly known as Kabila, petitioned the Supreme Court to rule that government cannot support the building of a national cathedral because Ghana is a secular state.

Arguing his case, the counsel of Kabila, Dr. Basit Bamba said his client holds a strong view that the country is a secular state and as such, government must remain neutral and must treat all religions equally.

He also added that the state’s entanglement in religion is unconstitutional, particularly when other religions have not been given the same treatment.

But the Attorney General's Department, in a defense for government said: “we respectfully submit that a country that invokes the name of God in its pledge of allegiance and anthem, regularly observes religious holidays as public holidays and grants formal representation on a constitutional body to specifically named religious bodies, cannot be said to subscribe to a vision of secularism that does not permit the Government to make reasonable accommodation for religion.”

The government announced plans to construct a National Cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center for Ghana.