A male nurse at Northern School of Business in Tamale has reportedly raped a patient who was on admission at the school’s sickbay.

The victim, a first-year student of the school, is reported to have gone to the sickbay after falling ill.

However, the nurse, identified as Yissif, took advantage of her condition and allegedly raped her while classes were ongoing.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the incident happened on the 11th of July 2019, and the nurse is currently on the run.

The incident has since been reported to the school’s authorities, but no action has been taken against the suspect yet.

Meanwhile, checks at the Sagnarigu Health Directorate indicate that the suspected nurse had applied for leave on the 15th of July 2019 after the case happened on July 11.

He is reported to have left the school after the incident and has since not been seen, leaving the facility with no nurse currently.

When contacted, the regional police PRO, DSP Yussif Tanko, also said the case is yet to come to the attention of the police.