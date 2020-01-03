The donation is part of a campaign promise made by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry during the 2016 general elections.

The beneficiaries, who are all drivers are expected to operate the cars under a “work and pay” scheme and make weekly or monthly payments for a period of two to three years, within which period they should have completed payment and own the car.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the Railways, Kaizer, Kassadjan, Halcrow, Dzata-Bu, Wolei, Sakumono-Estates, Baatsonaa, Lashibi, Klagon and Adjei-Kojo electoral areas which constitute the constituency.

Mr Ahenkorah explained that the presentation of the cars was in fulfilment of his campaign promise during the 2016 electioneering.

In the run-up to becoming the MP for the area, he said he promised the people that it was his duty to teach the constituents how to fish and not to be giving them fish, hence the move to empower them.

He said in collaboration with coordinators of the various electoral areas, polling station executives who were taxi drivers were identified as beneficiaries under the first batch of the distribution.

“The gesture is to see how we can positively impact the lives of the constituents. I have done a lot when it comes to looking for jobs for the youth and this is to complement the efforts I have made in the past,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Carlos Ahenkorah DCX

Mr Ahenkorah explained that the vehicles were part of cars imported by the previous administration for the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), but the vehicles could not be distributed because the cost at which the cars were going to be given out to drivers was rather going to place a burden on them.

He, however, said the Ministry of Finance intervened and the prices were reviewed, based on which he applied and got some for his constituents.

Carlos Ahenkorah also gave an assurance that another batch of 20 cars would be distributed in June 2020.