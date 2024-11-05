The look and feel of Police training school under Dampare beautiful - Bawumia

“The constant pursuit of perfection on the part of the IGP and his management team has extended to the Police Academy. With Government and my own personal support, the Police Administration embarked on an ambitious infrastructural development of the Training School that has transformed the look and feel of this place. This is so beautiful. Beyond the physical development, the expansion of the class size of the course intake has brought great opportunities to all service personnel. The current class of 430 officers is the largest in the history of the Ghana Police Service. Amazing!” the Vice President said in a speech at the Graduation Ceremony of the Police Academy Course 53 in Accra.

He noted that the Police Service has become increasingly attractive in recent years.

“The systemic re-orientation and reform of the Ghana Police Service since the coming into office of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, have brought tangible results; results that continue to give me pride as Chairman of the Police Council. I am proud to stand side by side with such a visionary leader who continues to set the pace and is on course to make the Ghana Police Service the reference point for excellence in Africa and beyond. Dr Dampare, the reformer, Ayekooo to you and your team,” he said.

