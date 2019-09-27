Ghana stood as one of the most developing and stable countries in West Africa when it comes to education.

This makes it one of the countries with the best education systems in Africa.

Some of the best universities in Ghana are known to have affiliations with top universities in Africa and the world.

In July 2019, the University of Ghana was ranked first on the January 2019 edition of Webometrics Ranking of World Universities on tertiary institutions, becoming once again, the leading University in the country to attain this rank.

The rankings placed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast and University for Development 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively.

The latest ranking by Pulse.com.gh is based on publications, research, and web presence.

Check out the coolest universities in Ghana. These schools have made the top 10 list.

University of Ghana, Legon

The nation's premier university is the oldest and largest public tertiary institution. Its main campus is at Legon with its medical school at Korle bu and a city campus at Accra.

It also offers nuclear and allied sciences at Ghana Atomic Energy Commission making it one of the top universities in the country.

READ ALSO: 5 of the most expensive universities in Ghana

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

This top university has its main campus located in Kumasi. It also runs six colleges under the collegiate system and six halls of residence too. Unfortunately, these halls provide accommodation for only first years, after which you are to find accommodation in the hostel around. Despite this, it still tops as one of the best universities in Ghana.

KNUST

University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast is among the list of the best 10 universities in Ghana. Also a public collegiate it has notable alumni such as former Minister for Finance and Economic planning for Ghana.

University of Education, Winneba

A training ground for the nation’s finest teachers, this top university in Ghana is all the inspiration you need to fuel your passion to impart knowledge to our future leaders. Located in Cap coast the serene environment and cool breeze from the sea gives it the idyllic learning environment.

University of Education, Winneba

Ashesi University College

Ashesi is a private liberal arts college located in Berekuso on the outskirts of Accra. Just as the name implies, Ashesi is the beginning of the evolution of private third cycle institutions in Ghana. Founded by Patrick Awuah, he has indeed succeeded in creating a top university in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAEC

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

This public university is ranked as one of the best universities in Ghana. GIMPA has four campuses spread throughout the country. They have campuses in Accra, Tema, Takoradi, and Kumasi.

University for Development Studies (UDS)

A public tertiary university located in Tamale in the Northern part of the country. It’s no wonder it is ranked amongst the top 10 universities in Ghana because of its huge responsibility to provide Skills, Research and Human Resource towards the country’s growth.

University for Development Studies

Valley View University (VVU)

A Christian university notable for their strict code of dressing is affiliated to the Seventh Day Adventist Church. With over 40 programs to boost, this school makes it to the list of the best 10 universities in Ghana.

Valley View University

Garden City University College

A prestigious private university located in Kumasi. Formerly the College of Information Technology and Management Systems it now runs three faculties. It has been acknowledged as one of the best universities in Ghana by the National Accreditation Board.

Ghana Technology University College (GTUC)

Founded by Ghana Telecom, the national telecommunications company in 2005. It has become one of the best universities in Ghana delivering quality education in courses such as Telecommunications Engineering and ICT.