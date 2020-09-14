Some universities are, however, bigger and better than others and the quest for bragging rights often pits alumni of these various tertiary institutions against each other.
But other than the fun and banter that comes with it, there are many young ones who are currently looking for options as they reach the next stage of their education cycle.
Over 375,000 students sat for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Majority of these students will be raring to enter the various universities in Ghana and will, therefore, have to make a choice on where they would want to continue with their education.
To this end, Pulse.com.gh has decided to compile a list of the top 10 universities in Ghana to make these choices easier.
The rankings are culled from the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, compiled by the Spanish research group Cybermetrics Lab.
The research group belongs to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), which is the largest public research body in Spain.
The key indices considering in generating this ranking were presence, impact, openness and the excellence ranks of the various tertiary institutions.
Below are the top 10 universities in Ghana:
1. University of Ghana
2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
3. University of Cape Coast (UCC)
4. University of Development Studies (UDS)
5 .University of Education, Winneba (UEW)
6. University of Mines & Technology, Tarkwa (UMat)
7. Regent University College of Science and Technology
8. Ashesi University
9. Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC)
10. Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)