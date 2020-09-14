Some universities are, however, bigger and better than others and the quest for bragging rights often pits alumni of these various tertiary institutions against each other.

But other than the fun and banter that comes with it, there are many young ones who are currently looking for options as they reach the next stage of their education cycle.

Over 375,000 students sat for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Many SHS students are contemplating which universities in Ghana they should choose

Majority of these students will be raring to enter the various universities in Ghana and will, therefore, have to make a choice on where they would want to continue with their education.

To this end, Pulse.com.gh has decided to compile a list of the top 10 universities in Ghana to make these choices easier.

The rankings are culled from the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, compiled by the Spanish research group Cybermetrics Lab.

Ghana has very good universities with amazing facilities

The research group belongs to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), which is the largest public research body in Spain.

The key indices considering in generating this ranking were presence, impact, openness and the excellence ranks of the various tertiary institutions.

Below are the top 10 universities in Ghana:

1. University of Ghana

The University of Ghana is the oldest and largest university in Ghana

2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Established in 1952, KNUST is one of the best universities in Ghana

3. University of Cape Coast (UCC)

UCC offers over 210 programmes of study and is one of the premier universities in Ghana for teacher trainees

4. University of Development Studies (UDS)

UDS has two campuses in Tamale and Wa

5 .University of Education, Winneba (UEW)

The University of Education, Winneba trains teachers for the education system of Ghana

6. University of Mines & Technology, Tarkwa (UMat)

UMaT is known for offering various engineering courses

7. Regent University College of Science and Technology

The Regent University is widely regarded as the best private University in Ghana

8. Ashesi University

Ashesi University is the youngest university to have been granted a Presidential Charter in Ghana's history

9. Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC)

The GTUC has become one of the prominent universities in Ghana since its establishment in 2006

10. Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)