Two police officers arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple bullion van robberies

It said: "preliminary investigations have established the involvement of two policemen among a number of suspects."

"The investigations are continuing and we expect to soon bring all culpable people to face justice."

The police listed the robbery attacks investigated as including the attack on a bullion van near Kingsway, in February 2021 and in Baatsona, Spintex, in March 2021.

The third robbery attack investigated took place in Jamestown, Adedenkpo, in June 2021, and the recent attempted robbery at North Kaneshie Industrial Area, in February 2022.