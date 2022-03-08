The police administration in a statement signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police, Alexander Kwaku Obeng, said after several months of painstaking intelligence-led operations at the highest level, had made a breakthrough in the investigations into multiple bullion van robberies recorded in the Greater Accra.
Two police officers arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple bullion van robberies
Two police officers are in the grips of the law for being the brains behind some of the multiple robbery attacks on bullion vans in the country.
It said: "preliminary investigations have established the involvement of two policemen among a number of suspects."
"The investigations are continuing and we expect to soon bring all culpable people to face justice."
The police listed the robbery attacks investigated as including the attack on a bullion van near Kingsway, in February 2021 and in Baatsona, Spintex, in March 2021.
The third robbery attack investigated took place in Jamestown, Adedenkpo, in June 2021, and the recent attempted robbery at North Kaneshie Industrial Area, in February 2022.
It also "assured the public that the Ghana Police Service would continue to work hard to rid the country of criminal activities that disturb the peace and stability of the nation."
