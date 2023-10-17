UNODC report reveals high incidence of bribes paid to public officials in Ghana

Notably, 26.7% of Ghana's adult population paid a bribe to a public official during 2021 or were asked to do so but refused. These bribery incidents amounted to an average of five bribes per person in 2021.

In total, more than 17.4 million bribes were paid within the year, underscoring the extent of administrative corruption in Ghana. Younger individuals, particularly those aged between 25 and 34, were found to be more likely to pay bribes than their older counterparts. This age group had the highest prevalence of bribery at 29.9%.

The prevalence of bribery gradually declined with age, reaching 17.6% among those aged 65 and above. Among the youngest adult age group, 18 to 24-year-olds, the prevalence was 23.9%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the survey identified that individuals with higher levels of education were more susceptible to bribery. Those with master's or bachelor's degrees were 1.7 times more likely to be asked to pay a bribe or to have paid one, compared to individuals with no formal education. Specifically, people with a master's or bachelor's degree had a bribery prevalence of 40.6%, significantly higher than those without formal education.

This report reveals the substantial issue of bribery within Ghana's public sector and underscores the need for comprehensive efforts to address and curb this problem.