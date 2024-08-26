Strong leaders needed to protect democracy and security in Africa - US Ambassador

Reflecting on the decline of democratic principles across the continent, she stated, "There is a continuum between liberty and security; people will sacrifice their liberty at times to achieve security. In the 90s, the Taliban was invited in because people feared their children would be harmed if they went outside."

Palmer also emphasised the importance of increasing democracy as a solution, rather than reducing it, drawing comparisons to historical figures who upheld democratic values. "We need the George Washingtons who advocate for term limits and the Mandelas who speak out against discrimination. Discrimination against any particular minority is the leading indicator that democracy is rolling back, which ultimately makes us less safe and less prosperous."

The conference also featured remarks from Dr Laud Anthony Basing, President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana (MWFAG). Dr Basing highlighted the association's impact on young entrepreneurs and students while outlining its future goals. "We aspire to deepen our impact on more communities in a sustainable way. To achieve this, we recognise the need for capacity building, both individually and collectively. We intend to partner with the Regional Leadership Centres (RLCs) and, with support from the Embassy, we aim to build our capacity as a civil society organisation."

The keynote speaker, Professor Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City University, added a personal touch to the event, recalling the sense of community and empathy that existed during his upbringing in the 1970s.

"We were once each other's keepers, but that is missing now. In today's political climate, the sense of unity has diminished, with people divided and tensions running high."

The Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) is a flagship programme of the U.S. Department of State’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). Since its inception in 2014, the Fellowship has empowered over 7,000 emerging leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa, equipping them with the tools to drive social, economic, and political progress. The Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana (MWFAG) continues this legacy by supporting post-fellowship initiatives and promoting positive change through mentorship, community service, and capacity-building programmes.

