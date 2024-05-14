Using Ghana Card as a sole document for registration will solve the violence – EC

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dr. Bossman Asare, a Deputy Chair of the Electoral Commission, emphasised the need for a more efficient and peaceful registration process.

Dr Asare urged political party agents to utilize the challenge process to address any discrepancies or concerns with applicants' eligibility instead of resorting to physical confrontations.

“We have also noticed that some of the disturbances occurring at some of our registration centres are due to the fact that some people are doubting the ages of some of the applicants."

“This is the reason why the Commission has been advocating the usage of the Ghana Card, which has the date of birth and the nationality of the bearers of the card and the abolishment of the guarantor system.”

“We are hopeful that in the next registration exercise, applicants will use the Ghana card as the means of identification,” he said.

The EC's advocacy for the Ghana Card as the sole identification document aims to streamline the registration process and minimize disputes.