Video captures 'powerful' Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Hawa Koomson, who has represented her constituents since 2012, is known for her strong political presence. Her latest act of selling watermelons has sparked mixed reactions across Ghana, with many viewing it as a strategic move to connect with voters at a grassroots level.

Ghanaian politicians are notorious for engaging in symbolic gestures during election periods, often going to great lengths to show solidarity with the electorate. These actions range from cooking and sweeping to other hands-on activities that resonate with the everyday lives of voters. Critics, however, argue that such gestures are mere theatrics aimed at swaying votes rather than genuine acts of service.

Hawa Koomson’s watermelon sale is reminiscent of similar recent incidents involving other politicians. Earlier this year, Mike Oquaye Jnr., the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, made headlines when he distributed chocolates and cocoa pods to commuters on the streets of Osu ahead of Valentine’s Day. The move was part of a health campaign promoting the benefits of cocoa consumption, but it also drew attention as a calculated effort to court voters.

Another notable example occurred last year when Sarah Adwoa Safo, then the MP for Dome Kwabenya, was seen serving yoghurt and meat pies to her constituents. This gesture was interpreted by many as a desperate attempt to regain favour after her extended absence from the country, which had led to significant dissatisfaction among her supporters. Despite her efforts, she ultimately lost the NPP primary to Mike Oquaye Jnr.