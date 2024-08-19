ADVERTISEMENT
Video captures 'powerful' Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Pulse Staff

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson, has been spotted selling watermelons on the streets of her constituency, Awutu Senya East.

Footage of the incident, which has quickly gone viral, shows the Member of Parliament (MP) engaging in street hawking as part of her campaign to secure re-election in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Hawa Koomson, who has represented her constituents since 2012, is known for her strong political presence. Her latest act of selling watermelons has sparked mixed reactions across Ghana, with many viewing it as a strategic move to connect with voters at a grassroots level.

Ghanaian politicians are notorious for engaging in symbolic gestures during election periods, often going to great lengths to show solidarity with the electorate. These actions range from cooking and sweeping to other hands-on activities that resonate with the everyday lives of voters. Critics, however, argue that such gestures are mere theatrics aimed at swaying votes rather than genuine acts of service.

Another notable example occurred last year when Sarah Adwoa Safo, then the MP for Dome Kwabenya, was seen serving yoghurt and meat pies to her constituents. This gesture was interpreted by many as a desperate attempt to regain favour after her extended absence from the country, which had led to significant dissatisfaction among her supporters. Despite her efforts, she ultimately lost the NPP primary to Mike Oquaye Jnr.

As the election season heats up, such acts of humility by politicians like Hawa Koomson continue to be a focal point of public discourse, raising questions about the effectiveness and sincerity of these gestures in influencing voter behaviour. Whether these actions will translate into votes remains to be seen, but they undeniably add a layer of intrigue to Ghana’s political landscape.

