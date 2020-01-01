On December 31, 2019, while majority of Ghanaians where preparing to usher in the new year, 2020.

READ ALSO: Photos: Former news editor of Joy FM and Citi FM beats wife; woman shares her ordeal

A video of two University of Ghana students - male and female kissing and hugging passionately popped up online and on social media.

The identities of the students are not known yet but they were seen lip-locked, while the male pressed the buttocks of the female to give her the backside sentimentality.

Students of the University of Ghana are known to express themselves publicly and also show affection for each other, so this should not be a big surprise!