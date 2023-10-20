ADVERTISEMENT
VRA ramps up relief efforts with mobile T oilets and essential supplies for flood-hit areas

Evans Effah

In adherence to its established Emergency Preparedness Plan, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has taken decisive actions to aid flood-impacted regions.




Specifically, the VRA has dispatched 14 mobile toilets to four safe havens in North Tongu, concurrently restoring water service to the Aveyime community.

These mobile toilets are intended to alleviate the strain on existing facilities and come equipped with biodegrading units to curtail cross-contamination. Notably, this constitutes the initial batch of mobile toilets, with more slated for delivery to other affected communities throughout the lower Volta Basin.

Responding to the pressing demand for clean and hygienic water, particularly in North Tongu, the VRA has procured substantial quantities of chlorine tablets for distribution to affected areas. This initiative is crucial in ensuring that the affected communities have access to safe and clean water.



In addition to these efforts, the VRA Health Services continues to distribute essential medical supplies to communities in need. Notable handovers occurred in the Keta Municipality and the Anlo District, bringing the tally of communities that have received medical relief items to six: North Tongu, South Tongu, Central Tongu, Ada East, Keta, and Anlo. Furthermore, the VRA's Medical Team remains active in conducting health education and screening programs across various communities.




Concurrently, the VRA's Emergency Preparedness Team (EPT), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has been providing relief items such as rice, maize, gari, beans, sugar, mosquito coils, sachet water, red oil, and medical supplies to multiple communities severely affected by the flooding. These compassionate efforts reached Alorvi, Avukpo, Konkonte kpedzi, Abume, Mamakope, Dzidzorkope, and Ahenbrom.

As a further gesture of support, the VRA paid a courtesy visit to the Chief, Queen Mother, and other community Elders of Mepe, offering bags of beans, groundnuts, rice, tin tomatoes, gari, and mosquito coils to bolster the relief endeavors.

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive of the VRA, emphasized the organization's commitment to swiftly addressing the needs of affected communities. While the VRA prioritizes the protection of the dam's integrity, its paramount concern is the health and well-being of the local residents. He assured the public that no one in these communities, including mothers, siblings, and children, would be left unassisted.




The Volta River Authority reaffirms its dedication to providing prompt and effective aid to all affected communities in their time of need.

