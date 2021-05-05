"We can criticize government, but do it within the right context" - Adom-Otchere

Over the past few days, there has been an online protest by Ghanaian youth on the increasing cost of living in the country.

With a hashtag FixTheCountry, the youth are calling on government to provide them with basic amenities and solve the fundamental challenges facing the country.

In an editorial on his flagship programme, Mr. Adom-Otchere lauded the participation of the youth in national affairs but disagreed with their immediate call for changes on the recent taxes and the fixing of the power challenges.

He argued that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the expenditure of government in the last year, some of these measures are important actions needed to revive the economy.

The seasoned journalist said many private organizations have laid off staff amid the pandemic, however, the government did not do such a thing.

"Ghana has been a COVID-19 success. Part of the reason why we have a COVID success is that monies were spent. There was water that was given free, there was electricity that was given free. We didn't advance those monies. It's not monies that we had, it was decision that was taken to postpone it so that we can save lives", he said.

He further said, "Taxes were not taken, in fact taxes were stopped. For some people like medical staff, they were given more money so that they can save lives. It wasn't normal times.

The GEG host also called on Ghanaians to understand the recent taxes because it will offset some of the tough financial decisions the government took last year.

He said it is hypocritical and unfair to expect government to fix all the challenges in the economy when it gave out a lot of 'freebies' last year and the pandemic still rages on.