We might prosecute Takoradi ‘pregnant’ woman for wasting our resources – Police

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, acting Director-General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori said her prosecution might happen soon.

“We are looking at the development closely and there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court because she manufactured all these things with a figment of her own imagination and put the police into business. And we deployed a 40-member search team and even when we located her through public assistance, we took her to the hospital with policemen providing security and where she claimed to have attended antenatal clinics, it turned out to be false. We went in for a second opinion and got a team of doctors to work on her.”

“The police also placed an Assistant Commissioner of Police who is a criminal phycologist at her disposal who travelled from Accra to Takoradi and our Head of Counselling Department also went to Takoradi to assess her and offer assistance. So if you quantify all these things, it is a big investment, but the police will continue to offer good support to our people and offer assistance.”

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the 29-year-old woman who was kidnapped and found by the Police and later confessed that she was not pregnant has been arrested for faking her kidnap story.

She was examined by a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region to ascertain if indeed she was pregnant.

After her discharge from the hospital, the Takoradi divisional Police command arrested and detained her.