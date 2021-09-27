Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

The young law enforcement officer allegedly had sex with the suspect suspect identified as Theresa Forson on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She had been in custody for days, the news website reported.

Having quenched his sexual thirst, the officer allegedly asked the female suspect to run away from the cells and ensure she was never found.

Unfortunately for him, what he thought he had done in secrecy got to the attention of the police authorities, and the Station Officer was instructed to initiate a search for the freed suspect.

Corporal Ampomah has been arrested and placed in police custody to assist with investigations.