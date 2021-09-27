RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

A Police officer identified as Corporal Isaac Apomah has been arrested and placed in custody after it emerged that he had had sex with a female suspect and freed her without due process.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the alleged errant officer was stationed at Nkanfoa in the Cape Coast Metropolis of the Central Region.

The young law enforcement officer allegedly had sex with the suspect suspect identified as Theresa Forson on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She had been in custody for days, the news website reported.

Having quenched his sexual thirst, the officer allegedly asked the female suspect to run away from the cells and ensure she was never found.

Unfortunately for him, what he thought he had done in secrecy got to the attention of the police authorities, and the Station Officer was instructed to initiate a search for the freed suspect.

Corporal Ampomah has been arrested and placed in police custody to assist with investigations.

Interestingly, the family of the illegally freed female suspect reportedly brought her back to the police station to avoid being in trouble with the law.

