We welcome any audit on the National Cathedral - Secretariat

It admitted the current financial difficulties, stressing that the project has come to a standstill.

In a statement, the Secretariat said “The project submitted all relevant documents on the project to Parliament in December 2022. Thus, if Parliament desires it may set up a commission or appoint an independent auditor to review all issues concerning the award of contracts, procurement, construction work and financial operations of the National Cathedral project.”

The decision to have this statutory audit done was taken at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral on Monday, January 23.

This decision comes after two members of the Board – Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba – called for an immediate suspension of the project and subsequent audit of contracts awarded so far.

In a report by Accra based Joy FM, the pastors sent a memo to the Secretariat of the Cathedral where they said the suspension will pave the way for transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

“That in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent, nationally recognised accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent by the National Cathedral.

“Auditors will also audit the overall cost of the project. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of activities of the Board of Trustees,” excerpts of the memo said.