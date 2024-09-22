We'll not allow Democracy Hub to protest at 37 Intersection for the sake of public order - Police

The Democracy Hub demonstrators unlawfully took over the 37 Intersection and engaged in the following acts among others, intended to cause extreme inconvenience to the general public.

* Blocking the intersection in all directions with vehicles and stones

* Setting fire in the Intersection

* Harassing other road users

* Abusing Police officers

* Banging on vehicles and

* Playing football in the road

These unghanaian, uncivil and ununlawful acts of the demonstrators caused extreme inconvenience to commuters who were caught in traffic for several hours, persons in need of medical care had difficulty reaching the medical facilities, families visiting their loved ones who are on admission at the hospital had difficulty getting to them with essential supplies, there were delays in people attending social and cultural activities such as funerals which define us as a people and there was a negative impact on commercial activities including people missing their flights and others not being able to access their businesses.

In our assessment, these suggest that the demonstrators had no intentions to embark on a peaceful protest.

Therefore, we are cautioning the organizers that the Police will not allow them to demonstrate at the 37 Intersection but should move the demonstration to any of the seven locations Police proposed to them and we will be available to provide the necessary security.

However, if the organizers insist on embarking on the demonstration in the same manner as they did on the first day, at the 37 Intersection or at any unauthorized locations, the Police will use all lawful means possible to ensure the free movement of traffic and prevent undue inconvenience to the general public.

We would like to once again thank the public for your cooperation and wish to assure you that the Police will continue to ensure security, law and order.