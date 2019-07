The Cape Coast school went into their top-school clash as the only all-girls school left in the competition.

Starting from the bottom at the end of round 1, Wey Gey Hey rose up the ladder to emerge winners of the tie and progress to the semi final.

At the end of the tie, Wesley Girls’ High School had 57 points as winners, Achimota in second place with 49 points as Prempeh College followed with 27 points.