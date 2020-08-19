According to him, all projects undertaken by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government are genuine and not propaganda.

“I am someone who promises and delivers, and that is something I want Ghanaians to know, so they can trust me,” the President tweeted.

“I told Ghanaians that this is the #YearOfRoads. Ghanaians can testify to this. We are not doing ‘green book’ propaganda roads, we are doing genuine roads on the ground for all to see. All my roads are ‘feeli feeli’ roads, not green book roads.”

Nana Akufo-Addo

This comes after Mahama said the Akufo-Addo government has so far failed to deliver on its promises made to Ghanaians.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer alleged that the NPP’s main focus is to win power and not to fulfil its mandate to Ghanaians.

He said this during a visit to the Paramount Chief and people of Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region on Monday.

“Our major opponent (NPP) are good at promises but poor at delivering. For them, their policy is that; say anything that the people will believe and vote for you,” Mahama stated.

“Political power is the most important thing to them. And when you get the power, whether you fulfill the promises or not; it doesn’t matter.”

However, Akufo-Addo has now hit back, describing the NDC flgabearer’s claims as mere propaganda.