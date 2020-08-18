According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is only good at making promises, but very poor when it comes to walking the talk.

Mahama said this during a visit to the Paramount Chief and people of Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region on Monday.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer alleged that the NPP’s main focus is to win power and not to fulfil its mandate to Ghanaians.

John Mahama

“Our major opponent (NPP) are good at promises but poor at delivering. For them, their policy is that; say anything that the people will believe and vote for you,” he said, as quoted by Joy News.

“Political power is the most important thing to them. And when you get the power, whether you fulfill the promises or not; it doesn’t matter.”

Mahama also questioned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim that the Akufo-Addo government has achieved 78 per cent of the 388 campaign promises made before the 2016 elections.

According to him, the government has failed to even provide essential commodities such as water and electricity to many rural communities.

He also lamented the abandoning of projects started by the erstwhile NDC government, while accusing the Akufo-Addo administration of borrowing too much with very little to show for.

“Between 2013 and 2016, under my administration, we borrowed a little above ¢54 billion. But all over the country you will see what we did with that amount of money.

“Akufo-Addo said we should compare track records. Now ask him; Today, Ghana’s debts is ¢257 billion. In four years, he has borrowed more than ¢140 billion. So the simple question Ghanaians should ask is what has he (President Akufo-Addo) done with the money?” Mahama added.