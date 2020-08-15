According to him, a citizenry that is working can afford to pay for anything that they need.

Mahama said this when he interacted with some members of the Association of Road Contractors.

He said instead of investing in productive sectors to create jobs, the Akufo-Addo government is prioritising consumption.

“This government is prioritizing consumption; no government develops prioritizing consumption. You have to invest money in the productive sectors and the productive sectors would create jobs and the jobs will create prosperity for the people,” the NDC flagbearer said, as quoted by Starr.com.gh.

“But if you say everybody should stay at home and we will give you everything free, free; free this, free that. All the countries that have developed, they didn’t develop like that.”

He added: “You must assure the people of jobs; if people are working and getting money what would they need free for if they can afford to pay. And somebody says, let’s have a competition on social intervention; social interventions are consumption.

“They should say let’s have a competition in who invested more in the real sectors than the other. We were doing 4.7 percent of GDP investment in the real sector, today they can hardly achieve 3 percent.”