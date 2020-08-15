This was confirmed in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, 147 new cases have also pushed the country’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 42,210.

According to the GHS, 16,498 of the total number of cases were discovered through routine surveillance.

The other 25,712 were discovered after tracing particular contacts to persons who had been infected with the disease.

The positive development, though, is that Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have now reduced to 1,832.

The number of recoveries and persons that have been discharged also currently stands at 40,147.