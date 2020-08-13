Akonnor said he has been keeping track of both players, but refused to confirm if a recall is on the cards.

Both Muntari and Boateng have not played for Ghana since being banned from the national team during the 2014 World Cup.

CK Akonnor

The pair was axed from the team’s camp after falling out with then Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

Muntari has since rendered an apology for his actions, but Boateng is yet to tow the same line.

Asked if he has plans of recalling the aforementioned players to the Black Stars, Akonnor refused to get a definite answer.

KP Boateng and Muntari

“I met Sulley Muntari some few weeks ago and I was honestly impressed with what I saw him do with the ball but time will tell,” the Black Stars coach said on Starr FM.

“With Kevin-Prince Boateng too, time will tell. I know he is doing well and he will return to Italy. So, we are keeping track of him and we will see.”

Boateng recently revealed that he is open to playing for the Ghana national team “one more time.”

Discussing his international future, the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward said he is open to returning to the Black Stars.

“With the national team (Black Stars) I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much.

“But you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again,” Boateng said on Instagram live in May.