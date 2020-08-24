Ghana’s campaign in Brazil was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

There was also an episode where midfielder Muntari clashed with a member of the FA following a fallout.

The former AC Milan and Portsmouth star reportedly exchanged blows with the said management member, later revealed to be the President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker.

READ ALSO: ‘Muntari showed me bruises with blood’ – Kwesi Appiah recounts fight during 2014 World Cup

Sulley Muntari

However, asked to give his version of the story during an interaction with his fans on social media, Muntari said he prefers to let everything go.

“Brazil was something, we should let it go and move forward. What is here is important and not what is behind us. We should always be happy and move forward,” the 35-year-old said.

Meanwhile, ex-Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah disclosed that Muntari was left with bruises and blood on his face following the said altercation.

Recounting events that transpired that day, Appiah, who was then coaching the Black Stars, said the delay in paying player bonuses led to uncontrolled agitations.

In his autobiography, ‘Leaders Don’t Have To Yell’, the 59-year-old said an altercation between Muntari and the management member turned totally chaotic.

“I went to Sulley Muntari’s room to find out what had happened. He told me he was trying to explain something to the management team member and that turned into a heated exchange,” Appiah said in the book.

“The heated exchange led to the management member throwing a blow at him, and he retaliated by fighting back. He showed me a bruise, along with a dab of blood, that he had sustained from the incident.”

Appiah said he was later informed that the chaos started after Muntari referred to management team as liars following the delay in payment of player bonuses.

He added that, despite calming Muntari down, the player returned to the FA official’s room to vandalise his properties, including a laptop and cell phone.

Meanwhile, Muntari was later sacked from camp, together with Kevin-Prince Boateng, on the orders of the Black Stars coach.