Who elected you a prophet over anybody’s life? – IGP descends on Ghanaian prophets

He said this among other things when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Thursday, January 19 to justify the directive to pastors against public pronouncement of doom prophecies.

“Why is it that God himself decided not to tell us when we were going to die? It means a lot and even then, if you have a prophecy about somebody dying, you have a way to communicate it in our typical Ghanaian environment even in proverbs for the person to decipher but you don’t put fear and panic in the person, the person’s immediate family, and the person’s extended family and the whole country.

“Honourable Chair, you were elected to be Members of Parliament by our votes therefore, you have been empowered by the Constitution and other laws to make certain pronouncements, which is acceptable. But those who are prophets, who elected them over my life to just get out there and make pronouncements about me when I am not a member of your family, I am not your church member and probably the person might not even believe in God.

“We [Police] are deep-seated Christians that we don’t joke with Godliness but we will also not allow anybody to use God to create a mess and confusion because God is not a God of confusion and God is not a God of disorderliness,” the IGP said.

If you would recall, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the police administration issued a statement to remind the general public, especially religious leaders about the law that forbids public pronouncements that tend to create fear and alarm.

The statement warned that just as the law enforcement agency did in the previous year, any pastor who breached the law would be arrested and prosecuted.