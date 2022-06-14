X'mas trees: There was no procurement process – Transport Ministry to Paul Adom-Otchere

Earlier, Paul Adom Otchere launched a defense for the Christmas trees procured by the airport.

He refuted allegations that the company bought the Christmas trees at GH¢84,000.

He made the claims after a social media user on Facebook alleged that the company bought the trees at GH¢84,000, but did not pay workers' salaries on time.

Paul Adom Otchere, in response, said the claims are untrue.

He stated that the company rather bought the trees at GH¢34,000 and also at a "heavy discount".

Pulse Ghana

"The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GH¢34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited).

"The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship," he stated.

He stated that the GACL has for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country and this is not the first time.

Pulse Ghana

There had been claimed on social media that the GACL spent GH¢84, 000 mounting the trees last year.

Adom Otchere mentioned in a statement on Friday, January 7, 2022, that the total expenditure for 2021 was the lowest since 2016.

He mentioned part of the cost was obtained via sponsorship.

Ministry of Transport responds

But the Transport Ministry said the 2021 "Christmas decorations in question were rented" and not bought as was previously claimed by the GACL board chairman.

The Ministry of Transport's revelations is contained in a response to a right to information (RTI) request filed to GACL by Redeemer Buatsi in January 2021 and sighted by The Fourth Estate.

A proforma invoice from Jandel Limited for "Terminal 3 Arrival Hall (a decorated Christmas tree with lights), lighting décor on the trees around the lawn, and decoration of existing trees" amounted to a total of GH¢38,775.

Another proforma invoice from Favors and Arts for the rental of a Christmas chandelier with lights amounted to GH¢90,500.