Clashes between the Chokosi and Kokomba ethnic groups at Chereponi in the North East Region have left scores of people dead as well as the displacement of a lot of indigenes in the area.

Confirming the decision to Class FM, the spokesperson for the Ya Na, Yakubu Musah, said: “As the Overlord of Dagbon, he has taken steps to intervene in the matter to make sure that there is permanent peace in the Saboba-Chereponi issue”.

He added that the Yaa-Naa has already met with the divisional and municipal police commanders in the area, as well as the military commander in Yendi.

The ethnic conflict which has been raging for a while now took a turn for the worse when factions in the protracted issue clashed last week.

Reports say more than 400 people have been displaced due to the conflict and several houses have been burnt to ashes.Two people have been confirmed dead from the renewed clashes.