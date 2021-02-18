The Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture is currently facing Parliament’s Appointments Committee to justify her qualification for the role.

Mrs. Koomson was asked a range of questions, including the infamous gun-firing incident at a polling station last year.

She apologised for her role in the melee and explained that she shot a gun 100 metres away from the polling station in Kasoa.

READ ALSO: Ursula Owusu and Hawa Koomson will have trouble at vetting – Franklin Cudjoe

Mavis Hawa Koomson

The former Special Initiatives Minister also answered questions on the Fisheries Ministry from the Appointments Committee.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Mrs. Koomson’s performance and it appears not many are enthused.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter: