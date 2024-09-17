Affo-Toffey vs. Essien: Who wins Jomoro in 2024?

Politically, Jomoro has been a highly contested constituency in Ghana’s parliamentary elections.

It has seen representation from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the years.

With both candidates having strong ties to the area and dedicated followings, the contest is expected to be competitive.

Economy

The economy of Jomoro is predominantly agrarian, with farming, fishing, and trading forming the backbone of local livelihoods.

The fertile lands support the cultivation of cocoa, rubber, and other cash crops, which are vital to both the local and national economy.

Additionally, the area has potential for tourism, with its beautiful beaches and historical sites, including the Nzulenzu stilt village, which attracts visitors from across the globe.

Paul Essien

Paul Essien, the NPP candidate, is no stranger to Jomoro politics. He served as the MP for the constituency from 2016 to 2020.

Essien's tenure saw him implement several developmental projects, focusing on education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

His close ties with the ruling NPP government could be a significant advantage in leveraging national resources for local development.

However, Essien lost his seat in 2020 to Dorcas Affo-Toffey in what was seen as a significant victory for the NDC.

His loss has led some to question whether his policies resonated with the electorate, or if his defeat was more about the national political climate at the time.

As he seeks to reclaim the seat in 2024, his strategy will likely focus on addressing the needs of the constituency and building on his earlier successes.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a first-term MP, made headlines when she unseated Essien in the 2020 elections.

She is seen as a rising star in the NDC, with strong backing from both the party and local supporters. Affo-Toffey has positioned herself as a champion of women's rights and social development, promising better educational opportunities and improvements in the constituency's infrastructure.

Since taking office, Affo-Toffey has faced challenges, including allegations regarding her citizenship, which raised legal questions.

Despite these controversies, she has managed to maintain her position and continues to serve her constituents, focusing on the welfare of women, youth, and marginalised groups.

Key issues and voter considerations

The 2024 election will likely revolve around several key issues:

Developmental projects: Both candidates will have to convince voters that they can deliver tangible development projects to the area.

Essien will likely emphasise his past record, while Affo-Toffey will highlight her ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and social services.

Party loyalty: Jomoro has traditionally been a swing constituency, with both NPP and NDC gaining support over the years.

Voter loyalty to political parties will play a crucial role in determining the outcome, particularly in a region where national party policies can influence local decisions.

Local economy: With the local economy tied to agriculture and fishing, candidates who offer practical solutions to enhance these sectors and improve livelihoods will gain favour.

Essien may leverage the NPP's economic policies, while Affo-Toffey could push for more social interventions aimed at improving living conditions.

Youth and Women's Empowerment: Both candidates have addressed issues concerning the youth and women.

Affo-Toffey, in particular, has made women's empowerment central to her campaign, while Essien may need to strengthen his appeal to these groups to challenge her popularity.

Political dynamics

The NDC, buoyed by its 2020 victory in Jomoro, will be keen to retain the seat, making Affo-Toffey's incumbency a strategic priority for the party.

The NPP, on the other hand, will be looking to regain lost ground in the constituency as it seeks to consolidate its support base in the Western Region.

With a strong campaign and support from the national party, Essien could mount a serious challenge.

However, the dynamics of Ghana's elections often hinge on a mixture of local and national issues.

Challenges and opportunities

Despite its many strengths, Jomoro faces several challenges. Infrastructure development is still lagging in some areas, with roads, healthcare facilities, and schools needing significant improvement.

Additionally, unemployment among the youth remains a pressing issue, leading to a need for more investment in skills training and job creation initiatives.

However, the constituency also has numerous opportunities for growth. With the discovery of oil in the Western Region, Jomoro is strategically positioned to benefit from the oil and gas industry.

Investments in this sector could lead to significant economic growth and improvements in local living standards.

Factors such as the performance of the NPP government, economic conditions, and party unity will all influence the 2024 outcome.

Affo-Toffey's ability to deliver on her promises and overcome challenges to her legitimacy will also be critical.

Future prospects for Jomoro

The 2024 election in Jomoro promises to be closely contested. Paul Essien's experience and ties to the NPP establishment position him as a formidable challenger, while Dorcas Affo-Toffey’s incumbency and her focus on social development make her a strong contender.

The outcome will depend on how well each candidate addresses the pressing needs of the constituency and how the national political landscape shapes local sentiments.

Looking ahead, the future of Jomoro Constituency appears promising. With continued political stability and focused development efforts, the area could see substantial improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

The constituency's rich natural resources and cultural heritage also offer immense potential for tourism and agriculture.