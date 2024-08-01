‘Agyapadie’ is a fabricated document by NDC operatives – Akufo-Addo

He said: “In the run-up to the 2008, 2012, and 2016 presidential elections, I was a target of numerous false and malicious stories attacking my credibility and integrity. In 2008, baseless allegations of drug trafficking were spread, along with numerous rumours about my health intended to cast doubt on my ability to serve as President."

“Again, the 2012 election saw false reports of my alleged arrest in London for drug possession and fabricated quotes designed to stir ethnic tension. In 2016, it was alleged by sympathizers of the opposition that I had killed my late wife. Today, with a few months to the 2024 elections, they are at it again. The fabricated document entitled ‘Agyapadie’ is being spread around by operatives of the opposition as evidence of a grand scheme by my party to annex the assets of the state,” he recounted.

Since the Agyapadie document began circulating, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vehemently dismissed it as fake.

However, some Ghanaians believe that certain events happening in the country, as described in the document, make it difficult to dismiss as false.