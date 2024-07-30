Here are 4 traditional leaders who have endorsed Dr. Bawumia for President

The approval of these influential leaders not only bolsters Dr. Bawumia's campaign but also underscores the importance of traditional authority in Ghanaian politics.

Here are four traditional leaders who have publicly endorsed Dr. Bawumia for the presidency:

Greater Accra Chiefs: Chiefs in the Greater Accra Region have expressed confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ability to lead the country.

They believe Dr. Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate for the upcoming December 2024 elections, has what it takes to steer the country on the right track.

Paramount Chief of Nungua and Acting President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, praised Dr. Bawumia’s calm and composed personality as an asset that will serve him well in leadership, urging him to maintain his temperament.

“We state with all emphasis that when it comes to effective leadership, you don’t have to be radical, violent, or pompous to be a bold leader. Being a bold leader is not about brawls, but rather brains. Having observed you from afar, we believe you have a lot of potential to offer this country. Do not disappoint, because your records will always be there – they will be used to evaluate you.

On selfless leadership, we have less to say about you. Your Excellency, you are an accomplished man. You’re a successful man. Therefore, we are convinced you will not fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership,” he stated.

According to the House of Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia’s leadership style is a departure from the violent and radical approach that has characterised some leaders in the past.

Nadowli-Kaleo Chiefs: Five Paramount Chiefs from the Nadowli-Kaleo District in Ghana’s Upper West Region publicly endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the presidency.

In a collective statement delivered on their behalf, they cited their confidence in his leadership and vision for national development. During a constituency-focused campaign event at Kaleo on 24 July 2024, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia engaged with local chiefs and opinion leaders.

The Chiefs expressed their gratitude for the government’s efforts and pledged overwhelming support for Dr Bawumia as the NPP presidential candidate.

They affirmed, “Mr Vice President, we pledge the support of the Chiefs and good people of Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency to vote massively for you to become the President of the Republic of Ghana. We believe in your leadership and vision for our nation.”

Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs: The traditional leaders welcomed Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana and his policies, thus, throwing their weight behind his presidential bid.

During a meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Goaso, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for Ghana and explained some of the policies he intends to implement should he assume the high office as President of the Republic.

“Dr. Bawumia’s humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt in my mind Bawumia means well for Ghana,” Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, said.

“The way he is humble is so admirable. I believe if he continues as our next President, it will be good for this country and the next generation. Let us help him and vote for him massively because he has good policies for this country. And his humility is really good for this country because it promotes peace and unity,” he added.

Ashanti Chiefs: The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs expressed its utmost respect and admiration for Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia, who was in the Ashanti Region for a three-day campaign tour, held interactions with the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs to share his vision and policies for Ghana, as well as to receive their suggestions.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia and his delegation, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who is second in command in Asanteman, expressed the House's high regard for Dr. Bawumia.

"As you can see from left to right, we are gathered here not solely by the members, but also by our serious-minded, assiduous queen mothers, who have joined us to extend a golden hand of Otumfuo's handshake to welcome you and your entourage," he said.

"Your Excellency, let me state on record that you're the first external dignitary and non-member of the House, and a non-member of Asanteman, for whom Nananom, especially some of the Queen Mothers, were here before 9 o'clock (a.m.). This shows the high esteem in which we hold you."