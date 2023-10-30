Agyapong’s claim that Bawumia offered him $800m to step down is ridiculous – Campaign Team

“The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has not met privately with Kennedy Agyapong since he entered into the race,” the response signed by Spokesperson Dr Gideon Boako on Monday, October 30 noted.

“The Vice President has never instructed anybody to meet with Kennedy Agyapong, or his assigns to negotiate anything in respect of this contest.

“The Vice President and his team consider this $800 million claim as absolutely ridiculous, and it shows gross disregard for the intelligence of Ghanaians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that Dr Bawumia has always been confident that he will beat Mr Agyapong and two others on Saturday, November 4 to be the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP.

“Dr. Bawumia is, and has always been confident that by the Grace of God, he will defeat Hon. Kennedy Agyapong quite well on November 4th and has never entertained any wish for him to step down from the contest.

Pulse Ghana

“It is instructive to note that the latest allegation by Kennedy Agyapong, is a rehash of a similar allegation he made about a month ago, claiming without proof, that he was offered money to step down and be a running mate to Dr. Bawumia – a baseless claim we publicly denied on September 30, 2023.”

Speaking on Kumasi-based Time FM over the weekend, Mr Agyapong, who placed 2nd in the August 26 Super Delegates Conference, claimed he was offered the colossal amount but he rejected same.

ADVERTISEMENT