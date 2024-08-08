ADVERTISEMENT
Airbus Scandal Report: Mahama has been vindicated - Sammy Gyamfi

Evans Annang

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, is celebrating the guiltless pronouncement on former President John Mahama by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, following his office's investigations into the Airbus Corruption Scandal.

Kissi Agyebeng, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, addressed the media and concluded that his office found no evidence of corruption against John Mahama and his brother, Adam Mahama, in the deal to procure aircraft for Ghana. Kissi Agyebeng said based on the findings, his office has closed its investigations into the scandal.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, August 8, 2024, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said after its investigations, it could not establish any evidence to suggest that John Mahama or any public official received bribes from Airbus SE.

“Consequently, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Samuel Adam Mahama, Philip Shun Middlemerth, and Lean Sarah Davies acted as conduits of bribery between the employees of Airbus and Former President John Mahama or any other public official.

“Also, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Samuel Adam Mahama, Philip Shun Middlerts, and Lean Sarah Davies received payments from Airbus with the intention of bribing former President John Dramani Mahama or any other public official."

READ SAMMY GYAMFI'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

“Lies, they say, have a short lifespan. And vindication, they say, is in the womb of time.

“Once again, H.E. John Dramani Mahama has been vindicated, as the Office of Special Prosecutor has exonerated him of any wrongdoing in the Airbus saga.

“The evil smear agenda by the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia ‘agyapadie’ cabal, who are desperately looking for corruption classmates, has failed.

“Seven and a half years after leaving office, John Mahama remains squeaky clean with unblemished integrity. Certainly, John Mahama is the incorruptible leader Ghana needs to win the fight against corruption.

“Airbus saga, ‘YAAMUTU’.

“Truth stands."

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

