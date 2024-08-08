Airbus Scandal Report: Mahama has been vindicated - Sammy Gyamfi

Briefing journalists on Thursday, August 8, 2024, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said after its investigations, it could not establish any evidence to suggest that John Mahama or any public official received bribes from Airbus SE.

“Consequently, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Samuel Adam Mahama, Philip Shun Middlemerth, and Lean Sarah Davies acted as conduits of bribery between the employees of Airbus and Former President John Mahama or any other public official.

“Also, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Samuel Adam Mahama, Philip Shun Middlerts, and Lean Sarah Davies received payments from Airbus with the intention of bribing former President John Dramani Mahama or any other public official."

Moments after the declaration of no guilt, Sammy Gyamfi, who has always proclaimed Mahama's innocence, issued a terse statement saying the smear campaign has failed.

READ SAMMY GYAMFI'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

“Lies, they say, have a short lifespan. And vindication, they say, is in the womb of time.

“Once again, H.E. John Dramani Mahama has been vindicated, as the Office of Special Prosecutor has exonerated him of any wrongdoing in the Airbus saga.

“The evil smear agenda by the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia ‘agyapadie’ cabal, who are desperately looking for corruption classmates, has failed.

“Seven and a half years after leaving office, John Mahama remains squeaky clean with unblemished integrity. Certainly, John Mahama is the incorruptible leader Ghana needs to win the fight against corruption.

“Airbus saga, ‘YAAMUTU’.