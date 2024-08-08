Mahama is 'Government Official One' in Airbus scandal - OSP confirms

“The OSP confirms the identity of the following individuals. The individual described as Government Official 1 by the UK court and Individual One by the US court is John Dramani Mahama. He is a citizen of Ghana and was the Vice-President of Ghana from 7 January 2009 to 24 July 2012,” the OSP stated.

He, however, said there's no evidence of corruption against Adam Mahama and John Mahama, and there will be no criminal prosecution against them

John Dramani Mahama, a former President and now flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was Vice President at the time the incident occurred.

Ghana purchased three Military Airplanes – C295s – from Airbus, receiving the first C295 in November 2011, the second in April 2012, and the third in November 2015. These deals were argued to align with the 2009-2012 Strategic Plan of the Ghana Armed Forces and were approved by Ghana’s Parliament despite heated disagreements.

Funding for the first two C295s came from a €60,034,636 loan facility from Deutsche Bank S.A.E. Additionally, a €11,750,000 loan from Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited was approved by Parliament for the acquisition of two DA42 MPP Guardian surveillance aircraft for the Ghana Airforce.

The House also approved a total loan sum of $105,370,177.09 from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) for the purchase of an Embraer E190 jet for the country, covering related spare parts, relevant accessories, and the construction of an aircraft hangar large enough to house three aircraft.