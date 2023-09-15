Investigate Mahama over Airbus scandal – Owusu Bempah petitions OSP

Owusu Bempah in his petition is asking the Special Prosecutor to update Ghanaians on the investigations that have been conducted into the alleged bribery scandal.

“The company admitted hiring the brother of a top elected Ghanaian official as its consultant in the sale of the aircraft. Also, Airbus confessed to paying the said consultant through a third party when its Compliance Unit raised red flags about the close relationship between the consultant and the top elected official who was a key decision-maker in the purchase of the military aircraft.

“Whereas I do not doubt the competence of your office to get to the bottom of this massive international corruption, I respectfully submit and appeal to your good office to take immediate action in helping the people of Ghana to put this matter behind us.

“The Airbus corruption is the biggest corruption case ever. Indeed, payment of bribes were made and received, and the biggest beneficiary as alleged was former President John Mahama, codenamed as GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 1 in the US Court documents.”

On February 3, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo referred the Airbus bribery scandal to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for immediate investigation.

The Office said there is "reasonable suspicion of corruption" in Airbus between 2009-2015 in the now-famous airbus military aircraft scandal.