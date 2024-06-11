Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s govt has done a lot for Ashanti Region – Isaac Osei

Speaking to journalists in the region, Dr. Osei highlighted several key accomplishments that have positively impacted both the Ashanti Region and the country as a whole.
Dr. Isaac Osei, former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has lauded the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led government for their significant contributions to the Ashanti Region.
"The government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has done a lot in the Ashanti Region and all over the place. Whether you are talking about infrastructure or the number of people who have benefited from the new education policy, it is evident that this government has achieved great things here," Dr. Osei was quoted as saying by citinewsroom.com.
He pointed to recent infrastructural developments as tangible evidence of the government's dedication to the region.
"The recent opening of the airport, for example, is a clear indication of what the government aims to achieve here. The ongoing work at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital further underscores their commitment," he added.
Dr. Osei emphasised that the achievements of the current administration extend beyond the Ashanti Region.
"This government, I believe, has been fantastic for the people of Ashanti. However, we know it is not just Ashanti. Across the entire country, the NPP is working diligently to ensure we deliver a victory and have Dr. Bawumia as our next president," he concluded.
His remarks underscore the positive reception of the government's efforts in the region and reflect a broader sentiment of support for the NPP's developmental initiatives nationwide.
The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.
Dr. Bawumia’s campaign activities commenced with a meeting at the True Vine Hotel, involving the Ashanti regional executives of the party, government appointees, members of parliament, parliamentary candidates, the regional council of elders, the council of patrons, constituency chairmen, as well as former regional executives, former regional council of elders, former council of patrons, former government appointees, and former members of parliament.