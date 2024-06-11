Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s govt has done a lot for Ashanti Region – Isaac Osei

"The government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has done a lot in the Ashanti Region and all over the place. Whether you are talking about infrastructure or the number of people who have benefited from the new education policy, it is evident that this government has achieved great things here," Dr. Osei was quoted as saying by citinewsroom.com.

He pointed to recent infrastructural developments as tangible evidence of the government's dedication to the region.

"The recent opening of the airport, for example, is a clear indication of what the government aims to achieve here. The ongoing work at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital further underscores their commitment," he added.

Dr. Osei emphasised that the achievements of the current administration extend beyond the Ashanti Region.

"This government, I believe, has been fantastic for the people of Ashanti. However, we know it is not just Ashanti. Across the entire country, the NPP is working diligently to ensure we deliver a victory and have Dr. Bawumia as our next president," he concluded.

His remarks underscore the positive reception of the government's efforts in the region and reflect a broader sentiment of support for the NPP's developmental initiatives nationwide.

The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

