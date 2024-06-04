ADVERTISEMENT
Stop Mahama from cancelling ‘Free SHS’ by voting Bawumia – Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

Evans Annang

The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

He asserted that for the flagship 'Free SHS' policy to be sustained, the NPP flagbearer must win the polls in December.

In a post on X, Ahiagbah accused the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, of planning to cancel the policy. He urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr Bawumia in the 2024 general elections to prevent this from happening.

"Ghanaians can rest assured that as president, Bawumia will intensify the implementation of the Free SHS policy. However, H.E. Mahama and the NDC have criticised the Free SHS policy and called it a scam. They are plotting to abolish/cancel it unless you stop them by voting for Bawumia. It’s possible…" he stated.

Recently, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia engaged with the National Executives of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to share his plans for the educational sector.

After the meeting, Dr Bawumia noted that the national executives of CHASS made some "excellent" contributions to improving the Free Senior High School policy and general aspects of education.

In a related development, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commented on the rising cost of living, stating that it is a global issue.

During a meeting with the clergy in the Central Region, as part of his campaign tour, Dr Bawumia assured that the government is making every effort to alleviate the difficulties faced by Ghanaians.

"It is very clear that the cost of living has gone up across the world. Even when I was in Canada just a few weeks ago, there were similar complaints. There has been a major increase in the cost of living, and global inflation has increased fivefold, so there is a problem," he explained.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his desire to engage in an “open and frank discussion” with religious and faith-based organisations about school management, with a particular focus on discipline.

