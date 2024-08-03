Akufo-Addo is implementing contents of 'Agyapadie' document - Mahama

The NDC's flag bearer, while addressing Ghanaians during his campaign tour on Saturday, suggested that the document cannot be fabricated if its predictions align with the actions of the current government.

"Recently, there was an issue about a document called Agyapadie, they said it is fabricated but even if it’s fabricated, the implementation is not fabricated because everything that is written in that document has been implemented so if really somebody sat and fabricated that document then the person can really read the minds of people," Mahama explained.

The former President called for President Akufo-Addo’s government to be held accountable for what he says are "hardship and crisis and state capture" that Ghanaians have been subjected to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He hinted that the next NDC government would hold President Akufo-Addo’s administration accountable. "He knows that when I come, I will hold he and his family and his government accountable for what they have done and so they want to push Bawumia to cover their tracks," Mahama added.

President Akufo-Addo, while addressing the Ghana Report Summit on “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024” on Thursday, August 1, 2024, described the document as a “fabrication” intended to “mislead and create distrust”

“The recent fabrication, “Agyapadie,” falsely claims a grand scheme by my party to annex state assets. This baseless document is a clear attempt to mislead and create distrust. We must remain vigilant and discerning, verifying information before accepting it as truth,” he said.