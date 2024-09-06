Akufo-Addo should have resigned when cedi depreciated to GH¢16 - Mahama

Speaking at a campaign rally in Nkwabeng, a town in the Nkwanta South District, as he concluded his tour of the Bono East Region, Mahama expressed his frustration with the government’s handling of the economy.
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resignation over the depreciation of the Cedi.
He specifically criticised the rapid decline of the Cedi, which has fallen from more than GH¢15 to one US dollar.
“During the Atta Mills’ administration, the exchange rate was GH¢2 to a dollar. When he took office, it was GH¢4 to a dollar. After nearly 8 years in power, the exchange rate has now risen to GH¢¢16 to a dollar.
“President Akufo-Addo should have resigned long ago when the Cedi depreciated to GH¢16 per dollar. It is difficult to see how GH¢16 to a dollar can be considered better than GH¢4 to a dollar.
“Unfortunately, we all find ourselves in this difficult situation. Even the prices of cement have skyrocketed.”
Criticism of Akufo-Addo's administration
Mahama contrasted the current economic situation with the state of the economy during his administration, highlighting differences in inflation and exchange rates.
He stressed that the depreciation of the Cedi under the current government has significantly increased the cost of living for Ghanaians, placing a heavy burden on households and businesses alike.
The former president argued that had President Akufo-Addo and his administration been truly accountable and concerned about the welfare of Ghanaians, the president would have resigned, especially when the Cedi first began its steep decline.