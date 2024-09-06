Akufo-Addo should have resigned when cedi depreciated to GH¢16 - Mahama

He specifically criticised the rapid decline of the Cedi, which has fallen from more than GH¢15 to one US dollar.

“During the Atta Mills’ administration, the exchange rate was GH¢2 to a dollar. When he took office, it was GH¢4 to a dollar. After nearly 8 years in power, the exchange rate has now risen to GH¢¢16 to a dollar.

“President Akufo-Addo should have resigned long ago when the Cedi depreciated to GH¢16 per dollar. It is difficult to see how GH¢16 to a dollar can be considered better than GH¢4 to a dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“Unfortunately, we all find ourselves in this difficult situation. Even the prices of cement have skyrocketed.”

Criticism of Akufo-Addo's administration

Mahama contrasted the current economic situation with the state of the economy during his administration, highlighting differences in inflation and exchange rates.

He stressed that the depreciation of the Cedi under the current government has significantly increased the cost of living for Ghanaians, placing a heavy burden on households and businesses alike.

ADVERTISEMENT