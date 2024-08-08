ADVERTISEMENT
Apologise to Ghanaians for the economic mess - Nyaho-Tamakloe to Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to Ghanaians for the economic hardships plaguing the country.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe suggested that President Akufo-Addo should make a public apology in a manner similar to Nkrumah’s dawn broadcasts.

“Kennedy Agyapong’s call, to me, is a very good call. But one thing is that you ask yourself, has it come too late or too early? To me it’s come too late,” the NPP stalwart noted.

“When there is economic hardship it’s the rank and file that suffer. There are people who cannot have a meal a day. They live on water and even water, it’s a problem, bottle or pure water you know how much it costs.

“The President, as Nkrumah used to do years ago, should come out with a dawn broadcast as Nkrumah did for all Ghanaians to listen to his apology, maybe that might turn the minds of the people,” 3news.com quoted him to have said in an interview.

He also criticised the government for failing to deliver on its promises, stating, "They gave us promises which have not been fulfilled, assurances which never came. Indeed, democracy itself, which is the foundation of our party, has been grossly destroyed."

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe
Dr Nyaho Tamakloe Pulse Ghana

According to the legislator, Ghanaians would not accept his party, the NPP's campaign message if they do not apologise for the hardships under their governance.

“Let’s go out there with humility, apologise to Ghanaians, and admit your mistakes before you can convince anybody to vote for you. If we ignore the hardships Ghanaians are going through, they will never accept what we are saying. You first have to admit that there are hardships, let’s give NPP another chance, and I know we have all learnt our lessons,” he urged.

Speaking at the launch of the NPP Ablekuma South Constituency election campaign, Kennedy Agyapong emphasised the need for unity to ensure the party’s victory in the December 7 polls.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

